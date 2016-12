iPhone 3G Purchase Experience · Jul 11, 03:44 PM

I didn’t just want to buy a new iPhone 3G, I had to.

See, I was at Busch Gardens a few days ago, and when I rode Sheikra, my old original iPhone fell out of my pocket to a watery grave.

In any case, this video documents the travails that I, my son, and two friends went through to get an iPhone 3G on day one.

Postscript: a couple of hours after we got back, all three of us were able to connect to iTunes and activate our phones.

— Tom Ierna

